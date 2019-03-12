Emmy Rossum is done being shameless! Emmy, who has played Fiona Gallagher for eight years on the hit series said go bye to fans on Sunday night after her final episode aired.

Emmy took to twitter to thank fans for supporting the show.

Tonight, on my last evening as Fiona, I want to express my gratitude and love for the Shameless family and our faithful audience. It’s been an honor and privilege to be your Fiona. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h1eNMiywzL — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 11, 2019

There was no reason given for Emmy deciding to leave the show when she announced it in September, however; some suggest it may have something to do with the Emmy demanding that she make the same as William H. Macy.