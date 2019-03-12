Listen Live

Emmy Rossum Is Done Being Shameless!

There’s no one like Fiona Gallagher.

By Dirt/Divas

Emmy Rossum is done being shameless! Emmy, who has played Fiona Gallagher for eight years on the hit series said go bye to fans on Sunday night after her final episode aired.

Emmy took to twitter to thank fans for supporting the show.

There was no reason given for Emmy deciding to leave the show when she announced it in September, however; some suggest it may have something to do with the Emmy demanding that she make the same as William H. Macy.

William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher and Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless (Season 2, episode 6) – Photo: Chuck Hodes/SHOWTIME – Photo ID: shameless_206_1955

 

