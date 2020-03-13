EMOJIS PEOPLE ARE USING ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS

As people around the world communicate with each other via texting and social about COVID-19, people are using Emojis to describe how they are feeling…

50,000 tweets were looked at that included at least one of 12 emojis people use when they’re sick. Then they ranked them to find the top emojis we associate with the coronavirus.

These are the ones most strongly LINKED to the coronavirus. Meaning, if you’re using them right now, that’s probably what you’re talking about. Here are top five . . .

1. The green “microbe” emoji that looks like a germ. 42% of people who used it were talking about the coronavirus.

2. The yellow face emoji that’s wearing a medical mask, 36%.



3. The “nauseous” emoji that’s all-green and looks like it’s about to puke, 5%.

4. The sneezing emoji, 5%.

5. The bar of soap emoji, 4%.

A few more that are strongly associated with the virus right now are the ambulance emoji, the bandaged head emoji, and the blood-filled syringe emoji.