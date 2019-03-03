Emotional Girl Sings Alessia Cara To Help Calm Down During Hospital Visit

The power of music is incredible. Eight-year-old Everlyse from Michigan, who happens to be blind, had to go to the hospital to have a test for seizures at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. She was extremely stressed and anxious but the crying stopped when the music therapist came in the room to sing Everlyse’s favourite song “Scars To Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara.

The video has gone viral with 1.1 million views and over 2000 shares. It never ceases to amaze me how powerful music can be!