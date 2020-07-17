Endangered Red Panda Gives Birth at Toronto Zoo

A 2 year-old Red Panda named Ila gave birth to two healthy cubs earlier this week. Red Pandas are native to the Himalayas and Southwestern China. They’re endangered with a limited population of between 2,500 and 10,000 left in the wild.

We are excited to announce that our red panda Ila gave birth to two healthy cubs in the late afternoon of Tuesday, July 14 🐾 . This is the first red panda pregnancy at the Zoo since 1996, and this is the first offspring for mother Ila with father Suva. #BabyReds pic.twitter.com/TVy1oqRY3U — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) July 17, 2020

Keepers are observing the cubs by video cameras to ensure they don’t disturb them from nursing.