Listen Live

Endangered Red Panda Gives Birth at Toronto Zoo

First Red Baby Panda in Toronto in 24 years

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Pets

A 2 year-old Red Panda named Ila gave birth to two healthy cubs earlier this week. Red Pandas are native to the Himalayas and Southwestern China. They’re endangered with a limited population of between 2,500 and 10,000 left in the wild.

Keepers are observing the cubs by video cameras to ensure they don’t disturb them from nursing.

Related posts

Alex Trebek Shared a Health Update Today and He Looks Great!

WATCH: Never Ending Line of Canada Geese Crosses Sussex Drive

Sequel to Netflix Blockbuster ‘Bird Box’ is Happening