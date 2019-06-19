Endgame Back in Theatres: New Scenes

According to comicbook.com, two months after its initial release, Avengers: Endgame will be back in theatres with some new scenes.

“While attending the Spider-Man: Far From Home press junket in London, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis spoke exclusively with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who confirmed that Avengers: Endgame was heading back to the big screen for a theatrical re-release. Not only that, but this version of the film will arrive with extra scenes that weren’t included in the first theatrical release.”

Read the full story HERE.

With the movie back in theatres, it could break 2009 Avatar‘s box office record of $2.788 billion globally. Endgame currents sits at $45 million short of Avatar‘s record.

Even if Endgame doesn’t surpass Avatar, Disney is no stranger to re-releases. According to FORBES: