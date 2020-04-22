Enjoy a Live Concert with Dinner at Home Tonight

Last Wednesday was the launch of a Canadian movement to support local restaurants across Canada.

Wednesday’s all month long have now been designated as #TakeoutDay. A day to order delivery or pickup from a restaurant within your Community to show how Canada comes together to help restaurants survive during this challenging time.

Wednesday’s in April the Great Canadian Kitchen Party will host a Home Edition live concert.

Tonight’s entertainment to go along with your at-home takeout can be streamed at 8pm through Facebook LIVE.