Epic Pet Fail Contest Finalist Voting

We received many amazing entries of wonderful 4 legged friends, all of who need a little bit of professional help. Thanks to everyone who submitted picture and or videos.

We’ve selected these 3 finalists and now we need your help on deciding who should be the grand prize winner of our Epic Pet Fails Contest. The winner will walk away with one month of boarding and training services valued at $6,000 courtesy of Sunnidale Boarding Kennels.

Cast you vote by filling out the form below!

Finalist #1 Harper Harvey

This is Harper and she did not realize how deep the puddle was.

Finalist #2 Robbie Smith

He’s doing his own thing. He Loves sticks no matter how big they are.

Finalist #3 Bogey Martel

He decided to read the flyers before his mommy could.

The grand prize winner will be determined by a fan voting process. Whichever finalist who receives the most amounts of votes will be declared the winner.

The voting process will be from 9 am Tuesday April 21st – 11:59 pm Thursday, April 23rd, 2020.

Family, friends and KOOL FM listeners will only be able to vote once per day! If it is discovered that someone has voted more than once per day, then all of their entries will become null and void and will not count.

The grand prize will be awarded on Friday April 24th, 2020 during the Drive Show with Darryl.