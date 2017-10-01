EPILEPSY SIMCOE COUNTY – GET MOVING! CHARITY CAMPAIGN

Epilepsy Simcoe County is pleased to announce that their inaugural Get Moving! Charity Campaign is starting on Sunday, June 21st to run for four weeks, and an official call-for-participants has been made.

Approximately 1/3 of individuals living with epilepsy suffer from depression during typically day-to-day living; this is specifically due to their disease and the life-factors that surround it. Recently, Epilepsy Simcoe County has seen a startling increase of those with epilepsy who are experiencing high amounts of depression and anxiety due to Covid-19. The last place that those with the disease want to be during this time is in the Emergency Department after experiencing a seizure, and some clients are reporting that they’re having difficulty seeing their doctor to talk about their mental health.

“As a non-profit, we had to close our doors for a short time since this past March due to fundraising uncertainty, and even though we’re back-to-work, we still have a huge reduction in office hours,” said Epilepsy Simcoe County’s Executive Director Shawna Bailey. “We’re operating with only a third of the hours that we typically run, and with the large increase in clients who need mental health support due to their epilepsy and Covid-19 rules, we’re finding it extremely difficult to manage.”

She goes on to say that – due to social distancing – Epilepsy Simcoe County has had to cancel their major fundraisers for this year. “We have less money coming in that we can count on, but our clients need us now more than ever.”

With physical activity being a key component in helping improve mental health, it was an obvious choice to combine both into the development of the Get Moving! Charity Challenge fundraiser for Epilepsy Simcoe County.

“With the province slowly opening up, people are ready to get outside and be active, whether it’s through gardening or walking,” says Shawna. Everyone can Get Moving!, and it’s a great way to challenge youth to become physically involved for a great cause. “We have themed-days, and Sunday 21st is #GoSkateboarding Day, which is a great time for skateboarders to upload their skills onto Facebook, tag us in the photos or videos, and add a donate button to their post.”

The Charity Challenge component is an invitation for gyms and yoga studios to participate over the 4-week period. With centers being closed, this is a great way to unite their clients virtually for a community cause, all while encouraging all skill levels to Get Moving!.

“Throughout the Challenge, we’ll share gym and yoga studio’s fitness inspirations, their stories, and more on our group Facebook page. At the end of the four weeks, the gym and the yoga studio who bring in the most money will walk away with bragging rights for a full year.”

To learn more about the Get Moving! Charity Challenge, please click here.