‘Eskimo Pie’ Has A New Name! Will Now Be Called ‘Edy’s Pie”

Change is good!

By Kool Eats

They’ll now be known as “Edy’s Pie,” named after their inventor!

This is the latest brand to change its name because of racist connotations.  The caricature of an Artic child has also been removed.
The new name will reflect and honor the creator of the treat, Joseph Edy, and can be seen in stores as early as next year.

