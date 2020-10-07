‘Eskimo Pie’ Has A New Name! Will Now Be Called ‘Edy’s Pie”

They’ll now be known as “Edy’s Pie,” named after their inventor!

The ice cream manufacturer revealed that the product will now be called “Edy’s Pie,” to honor its inventor, Joseph Edy https://t.co/TI7F6AvgGR — Eater (@Eater) October 5, 2020

This is the latest brand to change its name because of racist connotations. The caricature of an Artic child has also been removed.

The new name will reflect and honor the creator of the treat, Joseph Edy, and can be seen in stores as early as next year.