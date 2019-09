9am start

ETSY Marketplace Christmas Show, Barrie

Your holiday shopping venue with UNIQUE gifts and on-the-spot gift-wrapping!

Entry fee is by monetary donation | Etsy Vendors in one location | Baked goods, coffee, and tea

Entrance to the show is by monetary donation. You may pay at the door, or you can donate online early to be entered in to a draw to win a $50 Tim Horton’s or Starbuck’s gift card.

Pay online > http://bit.ly/EtsyTickets2019