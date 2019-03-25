Listen Live

Eugene Levy Gets Schooled With Youthful Slang By His Own Son

How Many Kids Already Have This Convo With Their Parents Daily? Def Hundo P Fam.

If you haven’t heard the news, Schitt’s Creek is ending after season 6.

 

It’s ending the way it was envisioned which is going to be perfect. There’s nothing more satisfactory than a show that ends on it’s own accord because it wasn’t rushed into wrapping up loose ends or ending abruptly with no closure.

Eugene and Dan Levy visited Vanity Fair to help explain some youthful slang, some of which is definitely used in the show.

 

