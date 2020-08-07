‘Eurovision’ Show Launching US Version ‘American Song Contest’ in 2021

Variety reports the show is set to debut during the 2021 holiday season.

Thanks to Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams’ fun Netflix film about Eurovision, Europe’s most popular music TV show competition Eurovision Song Contest, hopes to spread its influence in the US with the development of an American counterpart, The American Song Contest.

Exclusive: The “Eurovision Song Contest” is coming to America in 2021. https://t.co/qVre155rNJ — Variety (@Variety) August 6, 2020

Artists from around the country will go head-to-head in qualifier rounds until just two competitors remain in a primetime final. Eurovision has broadcast for more than six decades and has drawn over 200 million viewers to its grand finale, last season.

The Netflix movie proved very popular among America’s with one of the five songs Ferrell sings in the film, “Husavik,” has debuted at number 16 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. It received over 8,000 download sales in its first week of release.