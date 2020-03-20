Evangeline Lilly Refuses To Self-Isolate

Despite warnings from the World Health Organization urging, and in some cases mandating people to self-isolated, Lilly says she won’t do it!

Evangeline is still dropping her children off at their activities and taking to social media to tell people about it.

“Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual,” she wrote.

Some fans lashed out at the Ant-Man star for being irresponsible. Lilly also revealed that she’s living with her father, who has stage four leukaemia.

Lilly says that “I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Lilly says, the government is taking too much control in putting states across the U.S. on lockdown.