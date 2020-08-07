EVEN PIGS ARE IN LOCKDOWN

In New Delhi, the world’s smallest and rarest wild pigs, the Pygmy hog is under lockdown. Not because of the coronavirus, but because of the first outbreak of African swine fever in India.

This disease is deadly to hogs, to date the virus has killed over 16,000 domestic pigs. Currently, there are nearly 300 animals living in pockets of the northeastern state of Assam, but scientists fear the virus could decimate the still-endangered population.

Experts say they are at least two to three years away from a vaccine for Swine fever…

