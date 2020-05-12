Ever Wonder What’s On Bono’s Playlist?
Bono shares a massive playlist and letters he wrote to his idols
Bono Turned 60 on Sunday and to celebrate he shared his playlist with fans on his website!
Bono put together a four-hour playlist of songs from artists across all genres that he says have helped him “through all the scrapes, all manner of nuisance, from the serious to the silly… and the joy, mostly joy.”
Along with the songs ranging from Joy Division to Prince, and Elvis Presley to Public Enemy, he’s including fan letters to the artists.
‘These are some of the songs that saved my life…. the ones I couldn’t have lived without… the ones that got me from there to here, zero to 60… through all the scrapes, all manner of nuisance, from the serious to the silly… and the joy, mostly joy… I wanted to thank the artists and everyone who helped make them… They were doing the same for me… I am writing a fan letter to accompany each song to try and explain my fascination… I’ll be sharing some here and on U2.com… Bono – link in bio.’
He also penned letters to those who inspired him including a letter to Billie Eilish who is the same age now as Bono was when he wrote his first song…
Here is the play list and letters! Click Here!