Ever Wonder What’s On Bono’s Playlist?

Bono Turned 60 on Sunday and to celebrate he shared his playlist with fans on his website!

Bono put together a four-hour playlist of songs from artists across all genres that he says have helped him “through all the scrapes, all manner of nuisance, from the serious to the silly… and the joy, mostly joy.”

Along with the songs ranging from Joy Division to Prince, and Elvis Presley to Public Enemy, he’s including fan letters to the artists.

He also penned letters to those who inspired him including a letter to Billie Eilish who is the same age now as Bono was when he wrote his first song…

Here is the play list and letters!