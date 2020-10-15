Listen Live

Every Dog Needs a Selfie Booth

See How to Build an Automatic Puppy Photo Booth

By Darryl on the Drive
Simone Giertz built a Puppy Photo Booth out of Lego, (the project was sponsored by Lego) and she created a puppy pedal to press as a camera trigger.

It’s a brilliant idea, imagine the #KoolSummerSelfie’s that could be taken?
Take a look at the whole building process…

