Everything Hitting Netflix in August

"I'm the king of the wooooorld!"

By Darryl on the Drive

August 1

Super Monsters: The New Class
Breaking In
Down a Dark Hall
Gone Baby Gone
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Lawless
Man of Steel
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Murder on the Orient Express
One Day
Super 8
Superman Returns
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Predator
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie


Titanic
Upgrade


We’re the Millers

August 2

Connected

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mundo Mistério
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

August 5


10 Cloverfield Lane
Anelka: Misunderstood
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring it On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Conan the Barbarian
Doom
EDtv
The Little Rascals
World’s Most Wanted

August 6

The Rain: Season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods

August 7

High Seas: Season 3
Berlin, Berlin
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3
Sing On! Germany
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Party Songs

August 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event

August 11

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

August 12

The New Romantic
(Un)Well

August 13

An Easy Girl

August 14

3%: Season 4
El robo del siglo
Fearless
Glow Up: Season 2
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
Teenage Bounty Hunters

August 15

Mirror Mirror
Rita: Season 5
Stranger: Season 2

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers
Glitch Techs: Season 2

August 19

The Crimes That Bind
DeMarcus Family Rules
High Score
What to Expect When You’re Expecting

August 20

Biohackers
Great Pretender

August 21

Alien TV
Fuego negro
Lucifer: Season 5
The Sleepover

August 22

Escape Plan
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

August 23

1BR

August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab
Trinkets: Season 2

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
The Equalizer 2
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix

August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3

August 28

All Together Now
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
I AM A KILLER: Released
Unknown Origins

