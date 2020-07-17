Listen Live

EVERYTHING IS CAKE? OH NO… Wait. Really?

A TERROR OR A TREAT?

By Humor, Josh

Twitter and the rest of the internet have been having a field day with… cake?

No not the rock band from Sacramento, the dish!

A video from Tasty went VIRAL of various things that turned out to be the sweet treat! Check it out below:

Needless to say all of the internet decided to make this a new inside joke!

check out some of the reactions below.

 

EVEN THIS INCREDIBLE TikTok from a guy who was on a Youtube dating show:

@danbanbamCake: The Movie. Coming this Fall. ##cake ##serve ##VibeZone ##movie♬ original sound – danbanbam

 

