EVERYTHING IS CAKE? OH NO… Wait. Really?
A TERROR OR A TREAT?
Twitter and the rest of the internet have been having a field day with… cake?
No not the rock band from Sacramento, the dish!
A video from Tasty went VIRAL of various things that turned out to be the sweet treat! Check it out below:
These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid
— Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020
Needless to say all of the internet decided to make this a new inside joke!
check out some of the reactions below.
I literally make cakes like this for a living so this really speaks to me pic.twitter.com/507k4uXcEr
— Natalie Sideserf (@NatalieSideserf) July 10, 2020
127 hours but when he finally cuts his arm it’s a cake
— (@spinubzilla) July 11, 2020
The conspirators attempt to stab Julius Caesar only to discover that he too is made of cake
— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) July 12, 2020
they put u to sleep during surgery bc the government doesn’t want u to know that ur actually a cake
— asiya (@ossiyuh) July 12, 2020
EVEN THIS INCREDIBLE TikTok from a guy who was on a Youtube dating show:
@danbanbamCake: The Movie. Coming this Fall. ##cake ##serve ##VibeZone ##movie♬ original sound – danbanbam