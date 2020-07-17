EVERYTHING IS CAKE? OH NO… Wait. Really?

Twitter and the rest of the internet have been having a field day with… cake?

No not the rock band from Sacramento, the dish!

A video from Tasty went VIRAL of various things that turned out to be the sweet treat! Check it out below:

These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid — Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020

Needless to say all of the internet decided to make this a new inside joke!

check out some of the reactions below.

I literally make cakes like this for a living so this really speaks to me pic.twitter.com/507k4uXcEr — Natalie Sideserf (@NatalieSideserf) July 10, 2020

127 hours but when he finally cuts his arm it’s a cake — (@spinubzilla) July 11, 2020

The conspirators attempt to stab Julius Caesar only to discover that he too is made of cake — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) July 12, 2020

they put u to sleep during surgery bc the government doesn’t want u to know that ur actually a cake — asiya (@ossiyuh) July 12, 2020

EVEN THIS INCREDIBLE TikTok from a guy who was on a Youtube dating show: