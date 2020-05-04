The City of Barrie has launched one location where you can ‘Experience Barrie from Home.’

Under the “Featured Experiences” selection:

You can re-live past Barrie Jazz & Blues Festival performances.

performances. Celebrate Mom ahead of Mother’s Day Sunday by finding brunch delivery locations and getting gift ideas.

There are ways from Mom & Dad to break free and enjoy themselves:

Craft Beer on the go; explore Barrie’s local craft beer locations

Wine & Cheese tasting at home

For the entire family: