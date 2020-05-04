Experience Barrie From Home
Featured experience from around the City for all ages at home
The City of Barrie has launched one location where you can ‘Experience Barrie from Home.’
Under the “Featured Experiences” selection:
- You can re-live past Barrie Jazz & Blues Festival performances.
- Celebrate Mom ahead of Mother’s Day Sunday by finding brunch delivery locations and getting gift ideas.
There are ways from Mom & Dad to break free and enjoy themselves:
- Craft Beer on the go; explore Barrie’s local craft beer locations
- Wine & Cheese tasting at home
For the entire family:
- Explore the Barrie Public Library digital library
- Ontario Live Presents; Music Together, a living room music concert series
- Family Sunday’s with McLaren Art Centre