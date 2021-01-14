Extreme Cold From A Polar Vortex Could Be On Its Way To Ontario!

It’s that weather pattern that we all dread during the winter. That extreme cold that hurts! Brace yourself, winter is coming!

What is a polar vortex?

A polar vortex – a phenomenon in which cold air from the Arctic extends much farther south than it normally does – could hit Canadians as soon as next week, according to Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips.

Dave Phillips says by next week Manitoba and everywhere east will start to feel freezing cold temps with overnight lows between -15C to -20C without windchill.

If this extreme cold does come, Phillips says it might not be as bad compared to past years. Phillips says, if it comes, it will only stick around a week or two!

Bundle up!