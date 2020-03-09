Family Accidentally Orders 12 Years Worth Of Toilet Paper!

There’s nothing worse then running out of Toilet paper, so it’s a good idea to always have some extra rolls stored up! This begs the question can one ever have too much TP?

A family in Australia is sitting on a mountain of toilet paper after making a mistake while ordering online.

Haidee Janetzki meant to order 48 rolls of toilet paper, but instead ordered 48 boxes, Reuters reports. Now, she and her family are the proud owners of 2,304 rolls of toilet paper, which they have stacked up in their garage.

This mistake couldn’t have come at a better time, as Australia is currently facing a shortage of bum paper.

This is likely due to Australians stockpiling everyday items after hearing about reports of the coronavirus outbreak. This has forced some factories to ramp up production to a 24-hour-a-day schedule.

According to the family, they don’t plan on using all of the toilet paper themselves (which they say would take them about 12 years to do). Instead, the family says they plan on selling the extra boxes in a fundraiser for the same price they paid.