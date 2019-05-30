Listen Live

Family Feud Canada Is Coming!

Survey says....

By Dirt/Divas

Family Feud Canada is coming and CBC Television promises that it will distinctly Canadian.

 

Family Feud has been around since 1971 and has been adapted into 71 international markets including a French-Canadian version.

Family Feud Canada will be hosted by actor and comedian Gerry Dee.

