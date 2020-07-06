Listen Live

Family Fishing Week Has Been Extended in Ontario

Now from July 4th - 19th

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Parents

Right now you can take the kids fishing and all you need a your rod, reel and bait, no fishing license required!

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources has opened all lakes in Ontario to be license-free until July 19th. This provides a chance to introduce new people to the fun of fishing, while enjoying the beautiful lakes and waterways of our Province.

Visit, ontario.ca/fishonline and you’re able to find information on all bodies of water available to fish in Ontario. Fishing regulations, species of fish available and details on the lake or river are provided as well.

