Family Scavenger Hunt

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Join Theatre by the Bay on May 22nd for a FREE fun-filled scavenger hunt around downtown Barrie! The route is easily accessible and is recommended for children 5 and up!

Complete the hunt and be entered into a draw for one of three wonderful prizes from City of Barrie and Theatre by the Bay.

Bring a smartphone or digital camera, a pencil, and good walking shoes!

We will beginning at 6 pm, but feel free to drop by any time, we will be finishing up at 8pm so give yourself plenty of time.