Fan Designs A Taylor Swift Theme Park!

Matthew Ables is a T -Swift superfan and combined his love for theme parks and the singer into one magical place.

The park doesn’t actually exist, but perhaps one day it will!

Matthew explains in the YouTube video that one night he drew out a rough layout of what the park would look like!

The park, named Wonderland (after Swift’s 1989 track) was originally divided into seven lands – one for each of her albums. “

Fans can ride the “Should’ve Said No” roller coaster and “Out of the Woods” Log Quest, get some food at Abigail’s Cafeteria, let loose at the “Shake It Off” Dance Party, shop at the “Cardigan” Emporium, or tour “The Man” Museum.