Fashion Choices That Now Make Us Cringe!

Say what you will, but crimped hair was way cool!

By Kool Style

According to a new survey, two out of three Americans say they have at least one fashion choice or a look from their past that makes them cringe.  

And here are the 10 most common things we regret.

1.  Shoulder pads, 29%.

2.  Dying your hair, 28%.

3.  A perm, 27%.

4.  Baggy clothing, 26%.

5.  Too much hair gel, 20%.

6.  Colourful eye shadow, 20%.

7.  Skinny jeans that were too tight, 19%.

8.  Bangs, 19%.

9.  Tie-dye, 18%.

10.  T-shirts with cartoon graphics on them, 16%.

 

