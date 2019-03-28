Fashion Choices That Now Make Us Cringe!
Say what you will, but crimped hair was way cool!
According to a new survey, two out of three Americans say they have at least one fashion choice or a look from their past that makes them cringe.
And here are the 10 most common things we regret.
1. Shoulder pads, 29%.
2. Dying your hair, 28%.
4. Baggy clothing, 26%.
5. Too much hair gel, 20%.
6. Colourful eye shadow, 20%.
7. Skinny jeans that were too tight, 19%.
8. Bangs, 19%.
9. Tie-dye, 18%.
10. T-shirts with cartoon graphics on them, 16%.