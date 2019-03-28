Fashion Choices That Now Make Us Cringe!

According to a new survey, two out of three Americans say they have at least one fashion choice or a look from their past that makes them cringe.

And here are the 10 most common things we regret.

1. Shoulder pads, 29%.

2. Dying your hair, 28%.

3. A perm, 27%.



4. Baggy clothing, 26%.

5. Too much hair gel, 20%.

6. Colourful eye shadow, 20%.

7. Skinny jeans that were too tight, 19%.

8. Bangs, 19%.

9. Tie-dye, 18%.

10. T-shirts with cartoon graphics on them, 16%.



