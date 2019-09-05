Fashion Trends That Perhaps Should Never Return
Fashion has gone through a LOT in the past 50 years.
A new survey asked people what fashion trends should disappear forever and, “never return.” The top answer was the Mullet: 43% of us would be happy if that NEVER came back in style.
Here are the top eight:
1. Mullets, 43%. (even though, the mullet is making a solid comeback)
2. ’80s-style puffball skirts, 33%.
3. Underwear as outerwear, 31%.
4. Velour tracksuits, 28%.
5. Crocs, 24%.
6. Matching his and hers outfits, 24%.
7. Wearing a skirt over pants, 24%.
8. Skintight metallic bodysuits and leggings, 20%.
The survey also found the ’70s are the most iconic fashion decade in the past 50 years. The ’80s came in second.