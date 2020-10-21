Fast And The Furious To End After The 11TH Film!

Variety has confirmed that 11 movies are enough. The Fast and the Furious franchise will end after the 11th movie.

This film franchise has spent nearly two decades in theatres, but all good things much come to an end…

This doesn’t mean that the Fast and the Furious universe will come to an end, as spin-offs are anticipated in the coming years.

The first spin-off, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, opened in 2019 and grossed over $759 million worldwide.