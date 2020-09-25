‘Father of the Bride” Reunion Is Coming to Netflix

It’s been 30 years since we first saw Father of the Bride and now director Nancy Meyers is giving fans a new experience.

Netflix shared the news Wednesday, inviting us to a reunion Friday night! The Tweet reads in part, “You are cordially invited to join the Banks family for…Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish).”

The festivities begin at 6 pm on Netflix’s YouTube and Facebook pages and is in support of the World Central Kitchen, a charity aimed at feeding children.

The original movie with Steve Martin and Diane Keaton was released in 1991 and was a remake of the 1950 movie that featured Elizabeth Taylor!