‘Father of the Bride” Reunion Is Coming to Netflix
Grab the popcorn!
It’s been 30 years since we first saw Father of the Bride and now director Nancy Meyers is giving fans a new experience.
Netflix shared the news Wednesday, inviting us to a reunion Friday night! The Tweet reads in part, “You are cordially invited to join the Banks family for…Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish).”
The festivities begin at 6 pm on Netflix’s YouTube and Facebook pages and is in support of the World Central Kitchen, a charity aimed at feeding children.
The original movie with Steve Martin and Diane Keaton was released in 1991 and was a remake of the 1950 movie that featured Elizabeth Taylor!