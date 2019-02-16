February 16th and 17th, 2019

#20 Be Alright – Dean Lewis

#19 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane

#18 Delicate – Taylor Swift

#17 I Like Me Better – Lauv

#16 Close to Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo

#15 Body – Loud Luxury feat. Brando

#14 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne

#13 Nothing BReaks Like a Heart – Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus

#12 Shallow – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

KOOL Cameo UB40 – Can’t Help Falling In Love

#11 With You – Tyler Shaw

#10 Two Punks in Love – Bulow

#9 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara

#8 Breathin – Ariana Grande

#7 Girls Like You- Maroon 5

#6 Broken – LovelytheBand

#5 Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#4 Without Me – Halsey

#3 Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer

Blast from the Past Rule the World – Walk Off the Earth

#2 High Hopes – Panic! at the Disco

#1 Happier – Marshmello feat. Bastille