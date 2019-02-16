February 16th and 17th, 2019
Panic! falls from the number one spot.
#20 Be Alright – Dean Lewis
#19 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane
#18 Delicate – Taylor Swift
#17 I Like Me Better – Lauv
#16 Close to Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo
#15 Body – Loud Luxury feat. Brando
#14 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne
#13 Nothing BReaks Like a Heart – Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
#12 Shallow – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
KOOL Cameo UB40 – Can’t Help Falling In Love
#11 With You – Tyler Shaw
#10 Two Punks in Love – Bulow
#9 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara
#8 Breathin – Ariana Grande
#7 Girls Like You- Maroon 5
#6 Broken – LovelytheBand
#5 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#4 Without Me – Halsey
#3 Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer
Blast from the Past Rule the World – Walk Off the Earth
#2 High Hopes – Panic! at the Disco
#1 Happier – Marshmello feat. Bastille