FEED YOUR FUTURE VIRTUAL CAREER FAIR

Feed Your Future is new Initiative partly funded by the Government of Ontario and in partnership with the Ontario Federation of Agriculture and AgCareers.com

Many local people are likely seeking new employment opportunities, either because of the economic downturn, process changes as a result of Covid-19, or because they want to explore new possibilities in new areas. For those individuals who may be looking at a career change, careers in the food and agriculture industry could be a great option. Especially as there has been a labor shortage in the industry due to Covid-19.

To help combat this we are running a FREE Virtual Career Fair with employers from across the province on August 25th from 10am-1pm. The virtual career fair, will feature virtual exhibit floors where job seekers can browse potential employers as well as job opportunities that are available, and will be able have a real-time message and face to face video conversations with company representatives. Attendees will be able to do all this in the safety and comfort of their own home.

This online networking opportunity is free of charge for all participants, both Job Seekers and employers alike.

To register for the event, visit

https://pheedloop.com/register/feedyourfutureontarioaugust/attendee/