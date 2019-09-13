Felicity Huffman Will Be Sentenced Today In The College Admission Scandal

Felicity Huffman says she will accept whatever punishment the court deems appropriate. And in just a few hours, she finds out what price she will pay for her role in what authorities called the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted.

Huffman, who along with Lori Loughlin are among the most high-profile parents to be caught up in the admissions scandal.

Felicity is also expected to speak in front of a packed courtroom today. Prosecutors have suggested one month in prison and a $20,000 fine for Huffman.

Her lawyers are asking for no jail time, one year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine.