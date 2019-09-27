Felicity Huffmans Daughter won’t be barred from taking Another SAT Test!

According to TMZ, Huffman’s daughter will be allowed to take another SAT test because there is no proof that she was involved in rigging the first test that she took.

It’s been widely reported that Felicity paid Rick Singer $15k to get a proctor to cheat daughter Sophia‘s SAT score. The proctor gave Sophia extra time to take the exam and then fixed some of the wrong answers. For that, Felicity pled guilty to a felony and will serve 14 days.