Female Dragonflies Fake Their Own Deaths To Avoid Males

According to scientists, female dragonflies fake their own deaths to avoid interacting with aggressive males!

Scientists recently got this on tape! The footage shows females freezing in mid-flight and plummeting to the ground, where she lies motionless until the male leaves…

Scientists have seen this behaviour in five other species, its called ‘death feigning’. Female dragonflies often risk injury or death when coerced into mating.

The male dragonflies try to seize the female with or without consent,” Rassim Khelifa, a biologist who recently published a study on the phenomenon, told National Geographic. “The fittest — that is the fastest, most powerful male — is usually the one who mates.”

