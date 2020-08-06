Fender Launches Shawn Mendes Limited Edition Guitar

In support of the Shawn Mendes Foundation, The Fender Musical Instruments Corp. is releasing a limited-edition guitar that features a floral design created by one of Shawn’s fans.

Shawn learned how to play himself after picking up his dad’s old guitar and learning through YouTube tutorials.

Sales from the guitar will go to benefit the Shawn Mendes Foundation, which Shawn launched last year to inspire his fans to advocate for issues important to them and work to bring about positive change in the world. The Shawn Mendes Foundation Musicmaster is available for $749.99 on the Fender website.