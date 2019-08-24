Fibre Spirit is Simcoe County’s largest festival dedicated to all things yarn and fibre, like knitting, crochet, weaving, spinning, needle felting, and more! Everything to satisfy your fibre desires.

Fibre Spirit has over 70 Ontario and Canadian vendors from the fibre community gathering to showcase gorgeous fibres and yarns, dazzling beads, notions, and embellishments, exciting new kits, patterns and books, and more! There is sure to be something for everyone! We are so proud that Ontario and Canada has such an amazing, unique community of fibre producers, indie hand-dyers, local yarn shops, spinners, weavers, felters, and fibre farmers! We want to connect and introduce the public to the wonderful world of fibre found within our country!

Fibre Spirit’s vibrant marketplace will feature large and small businesses alike, with a focus on showcasing new and upcoming fibre artists. A mid-afternoon fashion walk will highlight some of our fabulous vendors’ creations, like knit kits, sweaters, accessories, project bags, and more! Food and refreshments, door prizes, demonstrations, fun games, and more!

Saturday August 24th, 2019

Barrie Curling Club

175 Essa Road, Barrie

10:00am – 4:30pm

Tickets are $5 in advance from Eventbrite, or $6 at the door. Children under 12 are free.

Follow us on Facebook (@fibrespiritfest) and Instagram (@fibrespirit)