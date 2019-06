9:00am – 5:00pm

Help Fill-a-Boat for Georgian College Food Locker! We will have a graciously donated watercraft on display at the Zehrs Duckworth location on Saturday, June 22nd from 9am-5pm for patrons to purchase non-perishables and fill the boat! Unsure what to get? Signs will be placed around the store indicating our Most-Needed Items. Pick up a few items during your regular shop and help support the community!