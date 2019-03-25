Filming Underway for the Jumanji Sequel

Filming began for the Jumani: Welcome to the Jungle sequel a month ago.

The Rock is back, aka Dr. Smolder Bravestone and he’s been providing sneak peaks.

The same cast of characters is returning in this once board game, now video game turned movie; including Ruby Roundhouse, Professor Shelly Oberon, Franklin Finbar and Alex, played by Nick Jonas.

No details have been released on the new story line but we do know actor, Danny DeVito will be a new cast member.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a box office smash making nearly $1 Billion and I don’t think any of us saw that coming.