Filming Underway for the Jumanji Sequel
It's coming this Christmas...
Filming began for the Jumani: Welcome to the Jungle sequel a month ago.
Yes, you’re favorite band is back ~ lookin’ lean (ish) and mean. Even though things may not be as they seem 🤔 So buckle up world because soon we’ll all play When a brand NEW JUMANJI drops this Holiday! Oh the fun you’re gonna have. Love, The Smoldering Dr. Bravestone #NewAdventuresAwait #TheGameThatPlaysYou #JUMANJI THIS CHRISTMAS🎄🎅🏾 📸 @hhgarcia41
The Rock is back, aka Dr. Smolder Bravestone and he’s been providing sneak peaks.
1am. On set. JUMANJI. Dr. Smolder Bravestone is leaving the building. Extremely productive and fun first week of shooting our movie. Thank you to our very hard working and brilliant film crew. 🙏🏾👊🏾 Many weeks to go, but an excellent week 1. #TheSmolderingDoctorIsInTheHouse #Bravestone #JUMANJI THIS CHRISTMAS @hhgarcia41 📸
The same cast of characters is returning in this once board game, now video game turned movie; including Ruby Roundhouse, Professor Shelly Oberon, Franklin Finbar and Alex, played by Nick Jonas.
✌🏾out. The Smoldering Doctor is leaving the building. Very productive Week 2 of shooting JUMANJI. Hat 🎩 tip of gratitude to our hard working, focused and brilliant film crew. Enjoy the weekend and if the good Lord’s willin’ and the creek don’t rise ~ tequila time 🥃 #Week2 #DrBravestone #JUMANJI THIS CHRISTMAS @hhgarcia41 📸
No details have been released on the new story line but we do know actor, Danny DeVito will be a new cast member.
Finished strong ✊🏾 130am. On set. JUMANJI. Wrapped another very productive (and fun) week of filming. Hat 🎩 tip of gratitude and love to my hard working and brilliant film crew who makes all the magic happen behind the curtains. Come Monday mornin’, we’ll punch that clock and continue down our Jumanji Universe road. Over and out ~ The Smoldering Dr. Bravestone #JUMANJI @hhgarcia41 📸
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a box office smash making nearly $1 Billion and I don’t think any of us saw that coming.
Shooting our new #JUMANJI with my partner in crime @karengillanofficial and if we look like two extremely awkward teenagers in love while trying to manage our insane superpowers in our JUMANJI universe ~ that’s because we are. Absolutely love working and getting absurdly awkward with this gal. #RubyRoundhouse aka #KillerOfMen #DrSmolderBravestone #AwkwardTeenLove 🖤❤️ #JUMANJI THIS CHRISTMAS 📸 @hhgarcia41