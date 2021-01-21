Find Out If Your Boyfriend Is Cheating Using A Lint Roller!

Here’s a creative way to figure out if someone’s cheating on you. Plus, bonus, you clean your place in the process.

A woman named Andrea Lopez is going viral on TikTok for a trick she came up with to catch a cheater. The video has gone viral, viewed over 22 million times already!

Warning: Explicit Language

In the video, she runs a lint roller on the carpet in her boyfriend’s room, and it picks up a bunch of long red hairs. Andrea’s hair is black.

Lots of people have commented on the video about how impressed they are with this, “FBI level trick”, although one cheater took it a different way. “Clean the floor when you have a girl over. Got it.”