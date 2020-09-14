Listen Live

FIREBALL IS GOING TO SELL EGGNOG THIS CHRISTMAS

Merry Christmas to us all!

By Kool Eats

 

Fireball just announced they’re going to be selling EGGNOG this year.  It’s cinnamon-flavoured, but it’s alcohol-free, so the package DOES recommend adding in some Fireball whiskey.

 

If you want to try Fireball’s take on eggnog, they’re selling it exclusively at Walmart this holiday season.

 

