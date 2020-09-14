FIREBALL IS GOING TO SELL EGGNOG THIS CHRISTMAS
Merry Christmas to us all!
Fireball just announced they’re going to be selling EGGNOG this year. It’s cinnamon-flavoured, but it’s alcohol-free, so the package DOES recommend adding in some Fireball whiskey.
If you want to try Fireball’s take on eggnog, they’re selling it exclusively at Walmart this holiday season.
Fireball Has a New Cinnamon-Flavored Egg Nog to Kick Off the Holiday Season https://t.co/EPaihpLRwy
— Best Products (@BestProducts) September 9, 2020