FIRST LOOK: Lebron James in ‘Space Jam 2’

HBO Max has given us the first look of what ‘Space Jam 2: A New Legacy’ is going to look like with NBA star LeBron James.

They released a 30 second teaser trailer of all the movies that are scheduled to be released this year, but with James’ portion of that being only a few seconds long, it still gave us our first glimpse of the upcoming movie.

In the two second clip, you see James and Bugs Bunny looking horrified while someone is being pulled up into the air by a big shiny stream of light going into a Jumbotron.

About the collaboration with Looney Tunes, James said he’d “just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams”.

Apparently James isn’t the only NBA player to be involved with the movie. His teammate Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors make appearances as do Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns and Damian Lillard from the Portland Trailblazers.

‘Space Jam 2: A New Legacy’ is expected to hit theaters and HBO Max on July 16, 2021.