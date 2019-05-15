FIRST LOOK: Will Smith Sings, “Prince Ali” in Disney’s Aladdin
Make way for Prince Ali!
Next weekend it’s the long awaited release of Disney’s live action Aladdin remake in theatres.
Disney has just released a clip of Will Smith as the Genie, performing “Prince Ali.”
For this 1992 classic, it’s Aladdin’s first remake and clearly Will Smith enjoyed every minute of it. He’s even called Aladdin, the highlight of his career.
Take a look behind the scenes.
“It really was an extravaganza. I love coming to work every day.”
Watch the cast of Disney’s #Aladdin in this behind-the-scenes look at the film. See it in theaters May 24, get tickets now: https://t.co/ltKfjPtnqh pic.twitter.com/NUDJ9RjsFa
— Disney’s Aladdin (@disneyaladdin) May 10, 2019