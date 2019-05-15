Listen Live

FIRST LOOK: Will Smith Sings, “Prince Ali” in Disney’s Aladdin

Make way for Prince Ali!

By Darryl on the Drive

Next weekend it’s the long awaited release of Disney’s live action Aladdin remake in theatres.

Disney has just released a clip of Will Smith as the Genie, performing “Prince Ali.”

For this 1992 classic, it’s Aladdin’s first remake and clearly Will Smith enjoyed every minute of it. He’s even called Aladdin, the highlight of his career.

Take a look behind the scenes.

Related posts

Weekend Events – Victoria Day Long Weekend

WATCH: Teaser for the Return of Beverly Hills 90210

Instagram Has Gone “Like-less”