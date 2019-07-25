First-of-its-Kind Tim Hortons Innovation Café NOW OPEN
At King & York St. in Toronto
Tim Hortons opened an all new Innovation Café, this morning (Thursday, July 25th.) Inside is nothing like we’ve seen at any typical Tim Hortons, this one features an incredible sleek and modern design.
We're ready, #Toronto.
See you at the Grand Opening of #TimHortons130 on Thursday, July 25.
— Tim Hortons 130 King (@timhortons130) July 24, 2019
As you can imagine with a name like Innovation Café, the menu is offering a selection never before seen.
Order something on-tap from the “Brew Bar” with nitro-infused cold brew.
Tap into a new coffee experience this summer with our Draft Latte.
Many other drink options include: 7 milk and dairy alternative options. Premium teas and lemonades including the exciting-sounding nitro peach mango iced tea and blueberry lavender lemonade.
You need to taste this 🔥Single origin Honduras @timhortons130 .. opening on the 25!
Sandwiches, wraps and soups include: Montreal Reuben on marbled rye, a vegetarian Tuscan caprese sandwich, a turkey or bacon avocado club with jalapeno lime aioli, an Italian muffuletta, the bistro roast beef and a chicken pesto wrap.
If you work in the downtown core, effective tomorrow there will be a new spot for you to have breakfast or to get a snack! . Tomorrow marks the grand opening of @timhortons130 , their new innovation center! Go early as doors will open at 8 AM and the first 300 guests that walk through the doors will receive a $10 gift card. Also the first 300 guests will also be entered in a draw to win prizes including tickets to the Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic,Misc Sports Memorabilia and tickets to other sporting events in the city. . Featured above is one of their new delicious sandwiches the "Montreal Ruben". Packed with a perfect layer of corned beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut, you will need more than one like me, to satisfy your cravings !
Dream Donut lineup: crème brûlée, maple bacon, Froot Loops, confetti, PB&J, blueberry hibiscus, brown butter and sea salt, hazelnut buttercream, cranberry orange, vanilla bean dip and poppin’ praline.
x #FeedMyPhone Friday | Sneak peak at the new 24/7 @TimHortons130 first-of-its-kind innovation café!🍩 New innovative coffee beverages, premium sandwiches and sweet treats. 🙌 Donut worry, you can visit on July 25 for its grand opening and get a FREE $10 gift card if you're one of the first 300 guests as well as a chance for other prizes. Thinking about that crème brûlée donut! 😍 Personally recommend giving the Montreal Rueben a try. 👅 📍: 130 King St (Toronto, ON)
From chocolate curls to orange zest icing, and candied bacon in between. Our #DreamDonut lineup has serious range.
— Tim Hortons 130 King (@timhortons130) July 19, 2019
Dream Timbits lineup: Coffee Crumble Cake, Chocolate Truffle, Birthday Explosion Timbits and Cookies N’ Cream.
We'll be open 24/7 with our Dream Timbits, like the Cookies N' Cream, from July 25 at the Exchange Tower.
— Tim Hortons 130 King (@timhortons130) July 20, 2019
Here's the scoop. Dream Timbits are coming to #timhortons130.
The location is downtown Toronto at the bottom of the Exchange Tower from 130 King St.
“If you build it, they will come.”
There's a huge line of people waiting to get in to the world's first Tim Hortons Innovation Cafe in Toronto
— blogTO (@blogTO) July 25, 2019
People have been lined up since early this morning but so far it looks like the reviews are all good!
Had to be one of the first in line for the grand opening of @timhortons130 So many selections. Nice digs. Way to go Timmie's!
— IG: iamthatgentleman (@ImThatGentleman) July 25, 2019