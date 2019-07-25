First-of-its-Kind Tim Hortons Innovation Café NOW OPEN

Tim Hortons opened an all new Innovation Café, this morning (Thursday, July 25th.) Inside is nothing like we’ve seen at any typical Tim Hortons, this one features an incredible sleek and modern design.

We’re ready, #Toronto. See you at the Grand Opening of #TimHortons130 on Thursday, July 25. pic.twitter.com/J0aVpJbZmm — Tim Hortons 130 King (@timhortons130) July 24, 2019

As you can imagine with a name like Innovation Café, the menu is offering a selection never before seen.

Order something on-tap from the “Brew Bar” with nitro-infused cold brew.

Many other drink options include: 7 milk and dairy alternative options. Premium teas and lemonades including the exciting-sounding nitro peach mango iced tea and blueberry lavender lemonade.

Sandwiches, wraps and soups include: Montreal Reuben on marbled rye, a vegetarian Tuscan caprese sandwich, a turkey or bacon avocado club with jalapeno lime aioli, an Italian muffuletta, the bistro roast beef and a chicken pesto wrap.

Dream Donut lineup: crème brûlée, maple bacon, Froot Loops, confetti, PB&J, blueberry hibiscus, brown butter and sea salt, hazelnut buttercream, cranberry orange, vanilla bean dip and poppin’ praline.

From chocolate curls to orange zest icing, and candied bacon in between. Our #DreamDonut lineup has serious range. #TimHortons130 pic.twitter.com/xiKbVyBpsg — Tim Hortons 130 King (@timhortons130) July 19, 2019

Dream Timbits lineup: Coffee Crumble Cake, Chocolate Truffle, Birthday Explosion Timbits and Cookies N’ Cream.

We’ll be open 24/7 with our Dream Timbits, like the Cookies N’ Cream, from July 25 at the Exchange Tower. #TimHortons130 pic.twitter.com/Pra16gzfUB — Tim Hortons 130 King (@timhortons130) July 20, 2019

The location is downtown Toronto at the bottom of the Exchange Tower from 130 King St.

“If you build it, they will come.”

There’s a huge line of people waiting to get in to the world’s first Tim Hortons Innovation Cafe in Toronto #timhortons #timhortons130 #Toronto pic.twitter.com/fvJDv6yDbO — blogTO (@blogTO) July 25, 2019

People have been lined up since early this morning but so far it looks like the reviews are all good!