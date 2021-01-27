First Picture of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Released

The first image of Kristen Stewart in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER has been released.

The movie is now being filmed in Germany but no release date has been announced.

The film takes place over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day around 1992 and we will see Diana “veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen.”

Glamour has tweeted the photo beside a photo of Princess Diana in a similar outfit.

Speaking with InStyle, Stewart, an American, noted some of the challenges of playing the princess, saying “The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular. I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach.”

Stewart has also said of the role “It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana—I want to know her implicitly.”

