Fish License-Free This Weekend

Residents in Ontario can fish for free this weekend.

This is the second free fishing event of the year, more people will likely be out this weekend for Father’s Day as COVID-19 restrictions start to ease up.

Follow fishing rules

Licence-free periods remind us of the value of Ontario’s recreational fishery, and the importance of keeping it healthy for future generations. You must:

follow conservation licence catch limits

obey size limits and sanctuaries

follow the fishing regulations

There will be a free fishing week from July 4th to 12th.

Be listening to the ‘Drive with Darryl’ starting Monday I’ll be giving away rod & reel fishing combos from Cabela’s to celebrate Fishing Week!