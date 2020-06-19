Listen Live

Fish License-Free This Weekend

Celebrate Father's Day by reeling one in

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Parents

Residents in Ontario can fish for free this weekend.

This is the second free fishing event of the year, more people will likely be out this weekend for Father’s Day as COVID-19 restrictions start to ease up.

Follow fishing rules

Licence-free periods remind us of the value of Ontario’s recreational fishery, and the importance of keeping it healthy for future generations. You must:

  • follow conservation licence catch limits
  • obey size limits and sanctuaries
  • follow the fishing regulations

There will be a free fishing week from July 4th to 12th.

Be listening to the ‘Drive with Darryl’ starting Monday I’ll be giving away rod & reel fishing combos from Cabela’s to celebrate Fishing Week!

Related posts

ICYMI: Fred Penner Performed on Barrie’s Live Music Show Facebook Group

‘Grease’ Was Released 42 Years Ago This Week – It’s Now Playing at Sunset Barrie Drive-In

Elmvale Jungle Zoo is OPEN By Reservation Only