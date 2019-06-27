Floatable Wine Glasses Exist And We Can All Die Happy Now

Tis the season to float… It’s summer time and you should float. float on a raft, a giant duck, your belly- and now your wine can float with you!

There’s a company called the Beach Glass and they have perfected outdoor drinking with the reusable and sustainable floating wine glass.

Here’s how it works! You just pour your favourite beverage in the glass and watch it float gently next to you!

These incredible glasses also work swimmingly (pun intended) on the beach! The bottom is pointy so just stick it into the sand and you’re good to go!

The Beach glass is available in different styles depending on what you’re drinking!