Football Fans To Eat 20 Million Pounds Of Cheese During Super Bowl!

According to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, American’s are expected to eat more than 20 million pounds of cheese on Super Bowl Sunday!

Cheesemakers were busy preparing for a surge ahead of the big game as cheese sales rose 13% in 2020 to record levels amid the pandemic.

The most popular Super Bowl snacks – or at least the most searched for online, according to data recently shared by Google Trends, has something involving cheese. Those snacks include items like cheese balls, nachos, cheeseburger sliders, and cheesy dips.

