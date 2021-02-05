Listen Live

Football Fans To Eat 20 Million Pounds Of Cheese During Super Bowl!

That’s 1.7 million wheels' worth of cheese, which is enough to fill every NFL field

By Kool Eats

According to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, American’s are expected to eat more than 20 million pounds of cheese on Super Bowl Sunday!

 

Cheesemakers were busy preparing for a surge ahead of the big game as cheese sales rose 13% in 2020 to record levels amid the pandemic.

 

The most popular Super Bowl snacks – or at least the most searched for online, according to data recently shared by Google Trends, has something involving cheese. Those snacks include items like cheese balls, nachos, cheeseburger sliders, and cheesy dips.

More

Related posts

How To Prevent That Eggy Smell When You Hard Boil Eggs

Nothing Says “I love You” Like A Lobster Tail Bouquet For Valentine’s Day!

Hidden Valley Will Write Your Person’s Name On Their Bottle