For All Mankind and Other Original Series Worth Watching

Sometimes, I scroll and scroll and wonder what to watch. If you’re like me, looking for something new to watch, here are some original shows I highly recommend.

For All Mankind from Apple TV+

The premise of For All Mankind is that Soviets land on the moon before the USA and how that changes the NASA program. It’s a beautifully shot, engaging show.

Warning: there is A LOT of smoking. All that indoor smoking, especially, is so gross! I can imagine that any house from the 60s and 70s must still be oozing nicotine from its walls. Anyway, if you’re trying to quit, this might not be the show for you right now!

If you recently bought a new Apple device, you have a year free subscription for Apple TV+.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madame C.J. Walker from Netflix

If you don’t want to commit to a show that has, or may have, many seasons, Self Made is a perfect option. It’s only 4 episodes long.

It is the story of the first female millionaire in the USA who rose from a poor washer woman to the head of a haircare empire. It is based on A’Lelia Bundles’ biography of Madam C. J. Walker, entitled On Her Own Ground.

The modern music with the period story and costumes is really quite moving.

Unorthodox from Netflix

Unorthodox is a mini-series loosely based on Deborah Feldman’s 2012 autobiography Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots.

It follows Esty as she leaves her particular ultra-orthodox Jewish community in the US for Berlin to begin life again. The show perfectly weaves in flashbacks of her life so we understand what led to her leaving.

What I personally really enjoy is that more than half of the show is in Yiddish with subtitles. But that means, it’s not really the kind of show you can watch in the background while cooking or cleaning.

Schitt’s Creek on CBC GEM *

If you haven’t gotten on the award-winning Schitt’s Creek bandwagon yet, do it! This charming show is coming to an end this season. It’ll suck you in and you may end up binge watching 6 entire seasons.

Kim’s Convenience on CBC GEM

This TV show, based on a play of the same title from Ins Choi, is a family and community comedy that will make you laugh out loud. There are currently 4 seasons with 2 more to come!

Workin’ Moms on CBC GEM

This show from Catherine Reitman follows a handful of women about to return to work after having babies. The charaters are both zany and relatable in a perfect balance.

** CBC GEM is FREE! Download the ap, make an account and you can watch all the CBC shows you want. Personally, I find the app often doesn’t always work on my iPhone- the ads make it freeze. Keep the app updated and it should work fine. Streaming through the Apple TV always works well. Schitt’s Creek, Kim’s Convenience and Workin’ Moms are also available on Netflix but current seasons are first aired on CBC GEM.

Title Image: Apple TV+