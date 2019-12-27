For the first time ever, we had more DIGITAL conversations than FACE-TO-FACE ones this past year.

A study found the number of face-to-face conversations we have every day has gone down about 15% in the past five years. And we’ve replaced it with texts, emails, chat apps, and social media messages.

And what makes this worse, is despite the increase in digital conversations, actual communication of any kind is on the decline.

So why are we having fewer face-to-face conversations? The study found it’s because of an increase in people living alone, working remotely . . . and just having fewer friends to spend time with.

Even with our families, we’re communicating less. Half of those in this survey say the traditional family discussions are in the past. Modern life means that families are too busy, they aren’t sitting down for dinner together, spending less time together.

Some say, they feel happier communicating digitally rather than face-to-face.

