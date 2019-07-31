Forbes Releases Its List Of Top DJ’s

Calvin Harris has been at the top of this list for years with the title of highest paid DJ, according to Forbes. But it was only a matter of time before someone dethroned him. On this year’s list, Calvin drops to third place.

This year’s highest paid DJ’s are- Drew & Alex, best known as The Chainsmokers!

Marshmello is in second place.

These guys know what they’re doing; according to Forbes,

“Over the past year, the Chainsmokers performed at the XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club as part of a three-year residency with Wynn Nightlife announced in 2017 (and recently extended until 2021). In between Vegas gigs, the duo played a multitude of festivals and private shows, pulling in mid six-figure sums per night. Their yearly total also factors in endorsements and recorded music sales.”

Here’s the Top 10 list

10. Armin van Buuren ($15 million)

9. Zedd ($17 million)

8. David Guetta ($18 million)

7. Martin Garrix ($19 million)

6. Tiësto ($24 million)

5. Diplo ($25 million)

4. Steve Aoki ($30 million)

3. Calvin Harris ($38.5 million)

2. Marshmello ($40 million)

1. The Chainsmokers ($46 million)